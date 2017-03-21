Marriott International Announces New Collaboration With Career Advancement Startup Amavitae
Launched in 2016, Amavitae's mobile-first career advancement platform addresses the skills and opportunity gaps of a new generation of jobseekers and empowers them to find a career they love. Amavitae recently launched its latest platform evolution which incorporates Marriott's open jobs in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
