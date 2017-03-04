Marriott Becomes the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA

In the transaction dated February 28, 2017, the great number of shares disposed came courtesy the Director; LEE DEBRA L disposed a total of 2,020 shares at an average price of $87.37, amounting to approximately $176,487. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,913.96.

