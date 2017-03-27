Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman Announces Soft Opening

As part of its soft opening, select guestrooms are now open, as are the resort's unique open-air lobby, License to Chill Bar, Margaritaville Coffee Shop and 5 o'ClockSomewhere Bar & Grill. Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, a new resort situated on the Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, has welcomed its first guests, the Huff family.

