Lawmakers Try To Calculate The Odds Of A New Casino
Lawmakers on the Public Safety and Security Committee struggled Thursday with figuring out what would happen if they expand casino gaming beyond the borders of the two federally recognized tribes' reservations. There's a lot at stake, including a 25-percent revenue sharing agreement with the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribal Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC