KOA's O'Rourke Named to Ad Age '40 Under 40'

Kampgrounds of America Inc. Chief Franchise Operations Officer Toby O'Rourke has been named to the 2017 Ad Age "40 Under 40" list. According to a press release, the national award honors those under age 40 who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies through innovation and extraordinary leadership.

