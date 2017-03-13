Keith Biumi has been appointed Vice President of Development - Ascend Hotel Collection at Choice Hotels International, Inc. in Rockville - MD, USA Choice Hotels International, Inc. , one of the world's largest hotel companies, has appointed Keith Biumi to the position of regional vice president, membership development of the Ascend Hotel Collection. The Ascend Hotel Collection is the world's first and largest portfolio of distinctive upscale independent hotels and resorts, backed by the global resources of Choice Hotels.

