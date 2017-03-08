Justin Jose has been appointed Sous C...

Justin Jose has been appointed Sous Chef at Silk Road of Al Ahsa InterContinental in Al Hofuf cit...

Justin Jose has been appointed Sous Chef at Silk Road of Al Ahsa InterContinental in Al Hofuf city, Saudi Arabia Silk Road of Al Ahsa InterContinental, the only luxury hotel located in Al Hofuf city, announces the hiring of Justin Jose as its new Sous Chef to bring new changes in dining experience and further expand the restaurant's Asian Fusion offering that is unique in Al Ahsa region. Growing up, Chef Justin is influenced by his home country's rich culinary heritage and passion for food.

Chicago, IL

