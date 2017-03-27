JLL Real Views - Why Hotels Are Charg...

JLL Real Views - Why Hotels Are Charging Up for Electric Vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

An award-winning bar, exclusive spa, and electric vehicle charging stations? For some major hotel chains, power points that enable guests to recharge their cars on the premises are a new perk. In the United States, sales of electric vehicles soared in 2016 , showing a 70 percent year-over-year increase in monthly sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC