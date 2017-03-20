JLL Real Views - Hotels Take a Fresh Look at Communal Spaces - by Laura Agadoni
From hip lobbies with a coffee shop ambiance to shared living spaces linking guest rooms, more hotels are turning their focus to providing inviting community areas. For corporate travelers, it may mean sending a few emails from a co-working alcove complete with power and USB outlets, while leisure visitors may linger around tables stacked with board games or post photos to social media from the lounging zones.
