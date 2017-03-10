Is the Fairfield County golden goose dying?
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, chairman and chief executive officer of the investment behemoth Starwood Capital Group, sent shivers down the spines of Fairfield County Realtors last year when he declared that Greenwich may be one of the worst housing markets in the U.S. "You can't give away a house in Greenwich," said Sternlicht, complaining how he couldn't sell his 5.8-acre gated Greenwich estate. High income taxes made all of Fairfield County a "terrible place" to live, Sternlicht was quoted saying by Bloomberg News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC