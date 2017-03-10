Is the Fairfield County golden goose ...

Is the Fairfield County golden goose dying?

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, chairman and chief executive officer of the investment behemoth Starwood Capital Group, sent shivers down the spines of Fairfield County Realtors last year when he declared that Greenwich may be one of the worst housing markets in the U.S. "You can't give away a house in Greenwich," said Sternlicht, complaining how he couldn't sell his 5.8-acre gated Greenwich estate. High income taxes made all of Fairfield County a "terrible place" to live, Sternlicht was quoted saying by Bloomberg News .

