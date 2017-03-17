IPhone 6 Plus explodes at Queensland mobile fix shop

After thousands of Samsung Note 7s were called back from across the world previous year following a major flammable battery issue, a CCTV footage has surfaced holding Apple devices as much vulnerable. Are these occurrences your regular one in a million flukes or is this an issue similar to the exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco? Simon Owen is the owner of the Queensland-based, and he has shared CCTV footage of what he claims is smoke coming out of an iPhone 6 Plus handset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.