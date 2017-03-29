Investors Watch as the Hotel Industry Takes On Airbnb

The U.S. hotel industry is in a state of flux these days, facing competitive challenges from digital upstarts like Airbnb, but also benefiting from an increasingly confident American travel public that's spending more cash on travel and leisure activities in 2017. "Solid lodging fundamentals, a steady rise in business and leisure travel on the back of an improving economy and positive employment numbers are favorable developments for the industry," according to a recent research note by Zacks.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.