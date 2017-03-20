Insider Selling: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) CFO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock
Host Hotels and Resorts Inc CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 23,000 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $423,200.00.
