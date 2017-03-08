IHG signs eight new Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express hotels in Germany

Announcement, made at the International Hotel Investment Forum , follows the news that IHG achieved record signings in 2016 and now has more than 100 hotels either in the pipeline or in operation in the market InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, has today announced the signing of eight new hotels within the Holiday Inn brand family in Germany. The announcement comes as IHG has recently reported a strong year for the market, and three consecutive record years of signings, including 17 hotels in 2016.

