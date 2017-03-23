Hotels could be the next frontier for voice control
Marriott is testing Apple's and Amazon's voice assistants in some of its rooms in the Aloft hotel in Boston. The hospitality company is trying to gauge which assistant is best for letting hotel guests control the lights, temperature, and drapes in their room, according to Bloomberg .
