Hotel EMC2 Opening This Spring in Chicago
Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International , today announced the opening of Hotel EMC2, a boutique hotel in Chicago that will celebrate the convergence of art and science through its design, cuisine and guest experience. Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International , yesterday announced the opening of Hotel EMC2, a boutique hotel in Chicago that will celebrate the convergence of art and science through its design, cuisine and guest experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC