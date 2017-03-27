Hotel EMC2 Opening This Spring in Chi...

Hotel EMC2 Opening This Spring in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International , today announced the opening of Hotel EMC2, a boutique hotel in Chicago that will celebrate the convergence of art and science through its design, cuisine and guest experience. Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International , yesterday announced the opening of Hotel EMC2, a boutique hotel in Chicago that will celebrate the convergence of art and science through its design, cuisine and guest experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC