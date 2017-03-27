Hong Kong's Platinum Estates plans luxury hotel in Spain to tap outbound Chinese tourist growth
Hong Kong family office Platinum Estates has announced its third luxury hotel project in Spain as part of a strategy to tap the surge in Chinese tourists to the country. The five-star hotel, under the W Hotel brand managed by Marriott International, is slated to open in 2021 on a beachfront in Marbella, a resort city in southern Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC