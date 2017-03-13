Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea Opens

Developed and owned by XSS Hotels and managed by Colwen Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Homewood Suites by Hilton announced yesterday its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea.

