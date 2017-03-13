Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland Hotel Opens

Owned by Sunsine Inc. and managed by Kaival Hospitality Management LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. Home2 Suites by Hilton announced yesterday its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland.

