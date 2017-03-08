Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn Launches Wedding Giveaway Campaign
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website Dayton, OH -- The Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn has launched a social campaign that will give a dream wedding to one deserving couple. The newly renovated hotel, which is owned and managed by Portfolio Hotels & Resorts , has been a devout community supporter, having for example recently donated funds and even manpower to the building of homes for locals in need.
Read more at Hospitality Net.
