Hired By MGM, Obama's Interior Secretary Says Slot Agreement At...

2 hrs ago

A former U.S. secretary of the interior, hired by MGM Resorts International as a consultant, told the governor Tuesday the state's slot machine revenue-sharing agreement could be at risk if the operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun collaborate on a third casino off their tribal reservations.

