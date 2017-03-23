Global brand platform introduced as part of Crowne Plaza Accelerate Program.
InterContinental Hotels Group launched the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand's largest consumer media campaign for the Americas region in the past 10 years; The campaign, 'We're All Business, Mostly,' demonstrates an important milestone in the transformational journey as the Crowne Plaza brand reaffirms its commitment to making business travel more fulfilling for the modern business traveler. In June 2016, IHG announced the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program, which includes a $200 million investment in the brand, inclusive of this new campaign.
