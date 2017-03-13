Generator Hostels Sold for 450

Generator Hostels owns 14 predominantly freehold assets , totalling 8,639 beds, located in London, Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Miami, Dublin, Hamburg, Barcelona, Berlin Mitte, Stockholm, Madrid, Venice, Berlin Prenzlauer Berg and Rome. Queensgate Investments Fund II LP, which is managed by Queensgate Investments, a private equity real estate fund manager, has agreed to purchase design-led hostel owner and operator Generator Hostels from Patron Capital, the pan-European institutional investor focused on property backed investments, and its co-investment partner, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate manager.

