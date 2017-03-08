Four Seasons Hotel New York unveils highly-anticipated $120 million dollar transformation
Over the last two decades, Four Seasons Hotel New York has consistently set the bar for quintessential Manhattan residential living. Now the magnificent collection of newly remodeled suites, junior suites and corridors, a project personally overseen by visionary hotelier and design innovator Ty Warner, continues this legacy, by creating a new standard of excellence in New York City.
