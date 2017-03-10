Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Opens in Miami
The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club comprises 77 guest rooms, a selection of hotel residences, Le Sirenuse Restaurant and Champagne Bar, three pools, a pristine beach, and Spa and Wellness Center. From the moment it first opened its doors on New Year's Eve 1930, The Surf Club in Miami has hosted history.
