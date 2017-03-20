Former Grand Hotel manager is new head of Visit Mobile
Five months after the resignation of Visit Mobile director Al Hutchison, the board of the city's convention and visitors bureau has announced David Clark as his replacement. According the board, a national search zeroed in on a candidate with extensive background in coastal Alabama.
