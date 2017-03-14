First Holiday Inn hotel in Qatar expe...

First Holiday Inn hotel in Qatar expected to open doors

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The first Holiday Inn hotel in Qatar is expected to open its doors in May. The soft-launch will be followed by a grand opening at he end of the year. The property, which will accommodate 307 rooms, is part of the same business park where Crowne Plaza Doha - The Business Park is located.

