Fairmont Tests Facebook Travel Ads - And Is Hungry For More
For years, hotel operators have used the social platform as a source of online check-ins, reviews and customer service responses, but "the next step was taking it to advertising," said Chris Georgas, digital marketing manager for Fairmont Hotels. After debuting its Dynamic Travel Ad format last year, early testing has shown lots of value for the platform to seize, such as users sharing trip pictures and experiences with their Facebook networks, Georgas said.
