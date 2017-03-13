European Hotel Pipeline Under Contract For February 2017 Down 1.3 Percent over 2016
Europe reported 72,888 rooms in 453 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
