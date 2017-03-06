European City Hotels Set for Continued Growth in 2017-18

Resilient European economies, the continued popularity of Mediterranean leisure destinations and Europe's importance for business travellers, should drive hotel occupancy and revenues in 2017, according to the latest PwC European Cities Hotel Forecast. Resilient European economies, the continued popularity of Mediterranean leisure destinations and Europe's importance for business travellers, should drive hotel occupancy and revenues in 2017, according to the latest PwC European Cities Hotel Forecast.

