David Flueck Named Senior Vice President Loyalty for Marriott International

In addition to overseeing Marriott's winning loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest , Flueck will provide global leadership and strategic direction for the future combined loyalty program Marriott International, Inc. , yesterday announced David Flueck has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Loyalty. In addition to overseeing Marriott's winning loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest , Flueck will provide global leadership and strategic direction for the future combined loyalty program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.