David Flueck Named Senior Vice Presid...

David Flueck Named Senior Vice President Loyalty for Marriott International

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

In addition to overseeing Marriott's winning loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest , Flueck will provide global leadership and strategic direction for the future combined loyalty program Marriott International, Inc. , yesterday announced David Flueck has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Loyalty. In addition to overseeing Marriott's winning loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest , Flueck will provide global leadership and strategic direction for the future combined loyalty program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC