Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort & Spa wins the Best Target Gross Operating Profit Award for 2016

43 min ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Fouad Abu Saif, Finance and Business Support Manager at Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort & Spa, part of InterContinental Hotels Group , was presented with the Best Target Gross Operating Profit Award for 2016 on the sidelines of the Group's annual Chief Financial Officers Conference, which was held at the InterContinental Doha Hotel in Qatar between 7 and 9 March, 2017. The award underscores the efforts exerted by the Resort's management to increase its profit margin through expense management, as well as the development of innovative and well-thought-out plans, which correspond with the forecasted change in income as a result of local and regional challenges facing the Jordanian tourism sector.

