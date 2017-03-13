Choice Hotels Taps Keith Biumi as Regional VP for Ascend
Choice Hotels International Inc. has appointed Keith Biumi to the position of regional VP, membership development of the Ascend Hotel Collection. Biumi has more than 25 years of experience in the hotel industry in domestic and international markets, with broad expertise in development, franchising, brand marketing, finance, and hotel operations.
