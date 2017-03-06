Choice Hotels Taps Dominic Dragisich as CFO
Choice Hotels International Inc. has appointed Dominic E. Dragisich to the position of CFO. Dragisich brings experience in finance and business administration to Choice, and will lead the company's financial strategy as well as play a key role in strategic corporate growth initiatives, with a focus on company performance and shareholder value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC