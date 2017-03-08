Choice Hotels Opens First Sleep Inn Hotel
Choice Hotels International, Inc. has opened the first Sleep Inn hotel to feature the brand's recently evolved interior and exterior design, opening just nine months after the concept was announced. Choice Hotels signed 51 new Sleep Inn agreements in 2016, pushing the overall Sleep Inn pipeline to more than 100 locations.
