Choice Hotels International Brings Cambria hotels & suites to McAllen, Texas
Located at 701 S. Ware Rd., the 121-room Cambria hotel & suites McAllen Convention Center property is just steps away from the McAllen Convention Center and new McAllen Performing Arts Center, as well as only three miles from McAllen International Airport. The property is also within close proximity to the Palms Crossing Shopping Center, State Farm Arena, the International Museum of Art & Science and the McAllen Creative Incubator.
