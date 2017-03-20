Choice Hotels International Announces...

Choice Hotels International Announces Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles - LAX

Set to open in April 2017, the Cambria hotel & suites Los Angeles - LAX will be Cambria hotels & suites' first property in California, with future projects underway in downtown Los Angeles next to LA Live, Anaheim, San Jose and Sonoma County. The 152-room upscale property will be located just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport at 199 North Continental Blvd, and will feature a modern design that takes its cues from the fashion forward city that surrounds it, including Midcentury modern accents and exclusive vibrant local artwork reminiscent of 1950s Los Angeles.

