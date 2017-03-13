Channel Optimization: The Secrets of Data-Driven Hoteliers
New report from Sabre and Phocuswright shows the steps hoteliers can take to create and maintain the right channel strategy to reach and convert more customers Sabre Hospitality Solutions has collaborated with Phocuswright on a new research report that evaluates channel optimization in the hospitality industry, identifying the critical elements of an effective, future-ready channel strategy that will maximize the ROI of both direct and indirect channels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
