Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run by F...

Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run by Four Seasons raises funds...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chiang Mai Office, Royal Park Rajapruek and Chiang Mai Night Safari, hosted the "2017 Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run" on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 5:30 am. Over 20 years since Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai first staged its Terry Fox Charity Run, the event has so far raised an amazing THB 40 million for cancer research projects in Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC