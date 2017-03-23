Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run by Four Seasons raises funds...

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chiang Mai Office, Royal Park Rajapruek and Chiang Mai Night Safari, hosted the "2017 Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run" on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 5:30 am. Over 20 years since Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai first staged its Terry Fox Charity Run, the event has so far raised an amazing THB 40 million for cancer research projects in Thailand.

