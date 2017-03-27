Cambria joins hotel lineup at McAllen Convention Center
The number of hotel options in the McAllen market continues to grow with the opening of the Cambria hotel & suites Convention Center last week. The 121-room property affiliated with Choice Hotels International is located at 701 S. Ware Road, adjacent to the McAllen Convention Center and new McAllen Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC