Brand Profile: Cambria Hotels and Suites
Cambria Hotels and Suites , a new brand from Choice Hotels International , has quickly become one of the hottest hotel options in all of North America, with locations in 17 states and many new facilities on the way. In fact, in the next few years, Cambria Hotels and Suites plans to open 27 new projects, which, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database , will yield a grand total of 4,223 new rooms, all of which are going to be in North America.
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
