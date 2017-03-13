Brand Profile: aLoft Hotels
Of the many brands that are operated and overseen by Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts , aloft Hotels stands out as a particularly hip and appealing property for younger travelers in search of a property that mixes style and comfort. And aloft Hotels , a brand that was initially introduced way back in 2005 in advance of its first hotel debuting in 2008, is currently expanding its profile and its number of holdings across the globe, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC