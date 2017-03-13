Brand Profile: aLoft Hotels

Of the many brands that are operated and overseen by Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts , aloft Hotels stands out as a particularly hip and appealing property for younger travelers in search of a property that mixes style and comfort. And aloft Hotels , a brand that was initially introduced way back in 2005 in advance of its first hotel debuting in 2008, is currently expanding its profile and its number of holdings across the globe, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.