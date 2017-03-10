As a Casino Rises in Springfield, Legislators in Hartford Argue Over Gambling Expansion
Construction of the MGM Springfield Casino is well underway and is on target for a September 2018 opening. Seth Stratton, Vice President & General Counsel, comments on the progress and plans for further development in the downtown area.
