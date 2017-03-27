Alexa, Siri, head to hotels

Fox News

File photo: The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled virtual assistant, is seen at it's product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016. Marriott International, one of the world's largest hotel chains, is testing iPads running Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo at its Aloft hotel in Boston's Seaport district, according to a report in Bloomberg .

