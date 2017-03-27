AccorHotels to Purchase Potel & Chabot

The management of Potel & Chabot, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and AccorHotels have entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Potel & Chabot Group to acquire the Group's entire share capital. The management of Potel & Chabot, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and AccorHotels have entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Potel & Chabot Group to acquire the Group's entire share capital.

