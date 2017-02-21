Why not a commercial casino in Bridgeport?
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Having Uri Clinton, general counsel and senior vice president of MGM Resorts International, show up to testify at a Connecticut General Assembly forum aimed at finding a strategy to cope with MGM's new Springfield casino was a bit like inviting the fox into the hen house. And yet Clinton, a charming, smart, tall and lanky lawyer, sort of a corporate-looking Barack Obama, turned out to be the star of the show, clearly stealing the thunder of the Connecticut Indian tribes as they tried Thursday to sell their off-reservation third casino plan to the Public Safety and Security Committee .
