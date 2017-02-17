White Lodging Leads New Trends, Innovations in Hotel Management

White Lodging Services announced today that it has completed a corporate rebranding that reflects its evolution as a trendsetter and innovator in the hospitality management space - and a people-centric company driven by passion, excellence and engagement among its 12,000 associates. The new branding, punctuated by the tagline "Success Knows No Boundaries", includes a new company logo, website, multimedia content and overall messaging, all of which aim to tell the story of White Lodging's industry-leading results for owners, best of brand service to guests, and engagement of employees who are top 10% performers in their respective disciplines.

