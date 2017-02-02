Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in the last few weeks: 1/24/2017 - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,550 price target on the stock. 1/18/2017 - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,260 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.