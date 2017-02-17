Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead: sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda's proposed US$1 billion purchase of Hollywood's Dick Clark Productions Inc is under pressure but is not yet over, sources told Reuters, amid high U.S.-China tensions and tight scrutiny by Beijing on outbound deals. An industry executive with indirect knowledge of the deal said it had hit hurdles but was not dead.

