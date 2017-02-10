Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is setting to celebrate Valentine's Day this year in its finest restaurants, for a special evening enchanted with love and a chance to win valuable gifts. On Tuesday, February 14th, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil will set the ambience for its visitors to enjoy a candlelit five course dinner in its authentic Italian restaurant; EVOO, whilst being serenaded by the harmonious sounds of the live violinist "Ibtisam".

